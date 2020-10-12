E.U. Agrees to Sanction Lukashenko, but Gives Him to Back Down

BRUSSELS — European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose sanctions on President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko of Belarus, widely seen as having stolen the recent election — but they also appeared to offer him a way out of the penalties.

The proposed sanctions must first go through legal vetting and may not be implemented if Mr. Lukashenko engages in serious talks with the opposition about new elections and eases a crackdown against protesters.

Some 40 Belarusian officials have already been sanctioned with an asset freeze and a travel ban. After a harsh crackdown on protesters in Belarus on Sunday, the E.U. foreign ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, agreed to expand the list to include the authoritarian president and others.

“In line with the E.U.’s gradual approach, the E.U. stands ready to take further restrictive measures, including against entities and high-ranking officials, including A. Lukashenko,’’ they said in a statement.