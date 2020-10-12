Dwight Howard Accidentally Leaks Text Message With GF While Celebrating L.A. Lakers’ NBA Win

WENN/Avalon

The basketball player is too busy celebrating his team’s win through an Instagram Live stream, not realizing that he accidentally shows thousands of viewers his text messages with his girlfriend.

L.A. Lakers is celebrating tonight after winning this year’s NBA Championship. Dwight Howard is among those people, holding an Instagram Live stream shortly after their win on Sunday, October 11. However, the basketball player got a little too excited during his celebration and leaked his own text messages.

During his stream, Dwight was jumping up and down with his pals in what appeared to be the locker room. He was too busy celebrating that he didn’t realize the screen changed to show a text message between him and his girlfriend.

They appeared to be arguing about something, with Dwight telling her, “You coming at me about something and I don’t even know.” In response, his girlfriend simply told him to “turn up tonight have fun,” and it looks like he was not having it as he replied back, “What friends.”

Once Dwight realized what’s going on, he quickly ended the live session.

The identity of his girl is currently unknown since he saved her contact information as “my heartbeat,” though previous reports claimed that he is engaged to Te’a Cooper. Little is known about the details surrounding their relationship, though.

Dwight’s slip aside, he and the other L.A. Lakers players aren’t the only ones celebrating their win. Kobe Bryant‘s widow Vanessa took to Instagram Stories to congratulate the team on their win against the Miami Heat. Posting an old photo of Kobe and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, she said on her private account, “Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @Lakers Kobe was right RP ‘stay the course- block out the noise’ – @kobebryant. Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this.”

L.A. Lakers themselves dedicated their win to Kobe, who passed away in a January helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.