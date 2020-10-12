During the shoot of Mirzapur 2, Pankaj Tripathi had to be reminded how he played it in Season 1

Mirzapur Season 1 had surprised the viewers and impressed everyone with its gritty drama. Pankaj Tripathi who plays the dreaded don Kaleen bhaiyaa in the show won several acclaim for his role and got everyone talking. Now that the makers are returning with season 2, the actor got talking about it to a leading daily.



When a leading daily asked how was it shooting for the second season, Pankaj Tripathi confessed that he had to be reminded how he played his role in Season 1. “Often, I would execute a scene, and the director would remind me how I had pulled it off (in the first instalment). We’d revisit some scenes from season one and make the required adjustments. The look test and reading sessions also help us portray the role,” said the actor in his interview today.

He also added that though it took him 46 years to become an actor, it takes only 40-45 days to build a character. And hence he draws the analogy that a character-building process is like cooking. If there are right ingredients making a perfect dish is an easy task. Well, we must say that the makers have done a fabulous job by sketching this character and Pankaj Tripathi just makes the role dreaded but yet so engaging. The actor has a knack to keep surprising us with his performances and we love this artiste for bringing the act to the movies, OTT and every content-driven project he choses.