Dr. Fauci Upset After Trump Uses Him In Ad Campaign

Dr. Anthony Fauci is upset after Donald Trump used his words in a recent ad campaign — he says his words were taken out of context and that Trump did not have his permission to use him for the ad.

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials,” Fauci told CNN.

The Trump campaign released the new ad last week after the President was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following treatment for Covid-19. In the video, the narrator says: “President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America. Together we rose to meet the challenge, protecting our seniors, getting them life-saving drugs in record time, sparing no expense.”

The ad then flashes Fauci who says, “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”