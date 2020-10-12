Dorchester man arrested with loaded rifle, police say

October 12, 2020 | 7:41 AM
A Dorchester man was arrested Saturday night after police said he was found in possession of a loaded rifle during a traffic stop.
Corey Hinds, 36, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Police said officers pulled the car over at 9:51 p.m. in the area of Woodrow Avenue and Ashton Street because the license plate had been reported stolen.
