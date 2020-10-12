Donald Trump: ‘I Am Immune’ From Covid-19

Less than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump now says that he is “immune” from the deadly virus.

“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I’m immune,” Trump said in a Fox News interview.

“You have a president who is immune… so now you have a president who doesn’t have to hide in a basement like his opponent,” he added.

Trump has always mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his caution over the coronavirus, even mocking him during the presidential debate for wearing a mask.

The country will have to wait a little longer for the next presidential debate. The Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the second debate between Trump and Biden after Trump refused to do a virtual debate despite concerns over his Covid-19 diagnosis.

“It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22,” the commission said in a statement.