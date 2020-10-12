Home Entertainment Donald Trump: ‘I Am Immune’ From Covid-19

Donald Trump: ‘I Am Immune’ From Covid-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Less than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump now says that he is “immune” from the deadly virus.

“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I’m immune,” Trump said in a Fox News interview.

“You have a president who is immune… so now you have a president who doesn’t have to hide in a basement like his opponent,” he added.

Trump has always mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his caution over the coronavirus, even mocking him during the presidential debate for wearing a mask.

RELATED ARTICLES

©