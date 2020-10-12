Dominion’ Set Photos Reveal Romantic Storyline for Two Classic Characters

Universal Pictures

Sparks may fly for Sam Neill’s Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler as they are pictured embracing, kissing and laughing on the set of the ‘Jurassic World’ threequel.

New photos that have leaked from “Jurassic World: Dominion” set have revealed major spoiler of a potential romantic relationship between two classic characters. The photos hint that sparks may fly for Sam Neill‘s Alan Grant and Laura Dern‘s Ellie Sattler in the upcoming movie.

In some pictures posted on JurassicVault.com, the two original characters from the “Jurassic Park” film franchise share an intimate moment. They’re pictured embracing, kissing and sharing a laugh as they appear to bid farewell.

The scene takes place underneath a massive Biosyn Genetics plane with a Jeep carrying a load of equipment seen nearby. Neill and Dern were joined by other cast members, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Isabella Sermon and Mamoudou Athie, during the filming that day.

The photos were taken on October 3, before “Jurassic World: Dominion” shut down production again due to positive coronavirus tests. Director Colin Trevorrow shared the bad news on his Twitter page on Wednesday, October 7.

“Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion,” he told his followers. “All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.”

One day prior, Trevorrow confirmed the release date for the movie had been pushed back a year. Originally scheduled to arrive on June 11, 2021, the follow-up to 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is now due to bow on June 10, 2022.

“For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it,” the filmmaker addressed the delay, while sharing the first teaser poster of the movie. “Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

Trevorrow has around three weeks of filming left before completing production on “Dominion”. The movie first shut down production in March when the COVID-19 outbreak hit the world. Filming resumed in July, with the cast and crew heading to London.