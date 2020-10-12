Dominic West’s Wife Left Speechless by Lily James Affair: She’s Devastated

WENN/Mario Mitsis

According to a source who claims to be Catherine FitzGerald’s friend, the landscape designer and gardener is ‘totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on.’

Catherine FitzGerald is in shock. Pictures have recently surfaced showing her actor husband, Dominic West, canoodling with Lily James during a trip to Rome, Italy, prompting his wife to be “shocked, heartbroken and devastated.”

Someone who claimed to be Catherine’s friend alleged to Daily Mail on Monday, October 12 that she immediately headed to the couple’s home after seeing the photos. “Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue,” the source said.

According to the so-called friend, Catherine has always thought that she has a good marriage to Dominic. That is why she is left speechless by the affair. “That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words,” the insider elaborated.

Not only Catherine, but everyone around her is also shocked by this revelation. “This is their family home and as you can see it’s a wonderful place. They’ve got great kids and everything that you can imagine,” said a second source who claimed to be the pair’s gardener. “Catherine was devastated when she saw those pics and they also left us feeling quite numb. It’s a total shock to all of us who know them.”

Dominic and Lily were pictured looking intimate while going on a trip to Rome, Italy amid their break from filming “The Pursuit of Love” in the U.K. In the pictures, they were seen sharing an electric scooter, while he placed his hands around Lily’s waist and in other snaps he appeared to give her a kiss on the neck and tenderly touched her hair while sitting at a table outside a restaurant.