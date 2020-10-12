Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
Despite a broad effort to disrupt Trickbot, including legal action by Microsoft, some command and control servers of the botnet still appear to be online — Microsoft Corp. has executed a coordinated legal sneak attack in a bid to disrupt the malware-as-a-service botnet Trickbot …
Despite a broad effort to disrupt Trickbot, including legal action by Microsoft, some command and control servers of the botnet still appear to be online (Brian Krebs/Krebs on Security)
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security: