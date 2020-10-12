Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 2.09% By .com

Home Business Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 2.09%...

.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 2.09% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Simcorp A/S (CSE:), which rose 5.42% or 44.5 points to trade at 865.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Oersted A/S (CSE:) added 5.00% or 50.00 points to end at 1050.00 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was up 4.00% or 7.5 points to 194.8 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Lundbeck A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.08% or 6.6 points to trade at 208.0 at the close. Pandora A/S (CSE:) declined 2.59% or 14.8 points to end at 556.2 and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 0.70% or 4.6 points to 649.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 98 to 38 and 21 ended unchanged.

Shares in Simcorp A/S (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 5.42% or 44.5 to 865.0. Shares in Oersted A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.00% or 50.00 to 1050.00.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 2.91% or 1.18 to $39.42 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 2.75% or 1.18 to hit $41.67 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.19% or 3.75 to trade at $1929.95 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.19% to 6.3017, while EUR/DKK rose 0.10% to 7.4432.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 93.070.

