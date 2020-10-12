Demi Lovato May Take Legal Action Against Ex Max Ehrich Following Emotional Beach Outing

WENN/Instagram/Michael Wright

It is also said that after the ‘Young and the Restless’ alum is spotted crying at the Malibu beach in Malibu, where he proposed to the ‘Heart Attack’ singer, the latter ‘is having all sorts of issues with Max.’

Demi Lovato seemingly hopes Max Ehrich to just leave her alone. While the “Sober” hitmaker is moving on and staying silent about their split, the “American Princess” star continues to publicly address their breakup.

After Max was spotted crying at the beach in Malibu, California, where he proposed to Demi, the latter “is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone,” a source claims to E! News. The source also shares that “he has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him.”

It seems like the “Cool for the Summer” hitmaker may take a legal action against her ex-fiance. “She’s in contact with lawyers now on what to do,” the source adds.

Over the weekend, Max was photographed sitting alone on the beach with his head buried in his hands. At one point, the former “The Young and the Restless” star took off his blue cap while he continued looking in despair. Instead of being sympathetic to the actor, people accused him of staging the photo for attention.

“Being heartbroken? Sure. Understandable. Calling the paps and paying them to capture you mopping around? Gross,” one Twitter user wrote. Another user tweeted, “Oh please. Is anyone buying this nonsense? Such an attention seeker.”

Prior to this, Demi was reported to be “completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point.” A source spilled at the time, “She can’t believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it. She’s been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her.”

Demi and Max became engaged in July, just four months after they started dating. Reports of their split emerged online on September 24 with the 29-year-old actor claiming that he only found out he had been dumped “through a tabloid.”