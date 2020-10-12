DeFi may be a bubble, but it’s making us stronger By Cointelegraph

Wolf of Wall Street on steroids: DeFi may be a bubble, but it’s making us stronger
Programmers have found a way to replace the core service offerings of Wall Street and an army of corporate lawyers with 800 lines of smart contract code.
The “De” in DeFi stands for “decentralized,” meaning there are no intermediaries in the process. Despite the raw and unpolished user interface, billions of dollars in assets flow through new decentralized apps every day.
