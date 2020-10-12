Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffers horrific leg injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a horrific leg injury and was carted off the field in tears in the second half of his side’s clash with the New York Giants.

Prescott went for a run when he was dragged down from the side by Giants cornerback Logan Ryan.

Precott’s leg was caught underneath him awkwardly as Ryan wrestled him to the ground. After the contact, the QB looked at his ankle in disbelief as TV viewers at home got a close-up look at his right foot hanging off his leg.

Dak Prescott wrestles Logan Ryan, with a disastrous outcome. (CBS)

Players and coaches gathered around Prescott as he sat on the turf distraught over the graphic injury. Teammates came over and consoled the injured star as medical staff put an air cast on his right leg.

Jason Garrett, Prescott’s former coach with the Dallas Cowboys and now offensive coordinator for the Giants, also came over to check on him. The NFL’s pass yards leader was crying as he was taken off on the cart.

The injury comes as a crushing blow for Prescott. It was reported he and the team couldn’t agree on a long term contract and Prescott decided to play on a one-year franchise tag.

The 27-year-old was content playing out the 2020 NFL season on the tag, which made him the highest-paid player in the NFL this year on base salary.

The franchise tag is worth almost $43 million.

Prescott, who has started all 64 games of his four-year career after Dallas selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, essentially bet on himself when he reportedly refused the Cowboys’ latest contract offer, which was reported to have $155 million in guaranteed money over five years.

The sticking point on the Prescott deal reportedly was the Cowboys wanting to sign the QB to a five-year contract and Prescott wanting a four-year deal.

Prescott wanted a shorter deal because he wanted to hit free agency sooner and capitalise on what’s expected to be a larger league-wide salary cap.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed sorrow for Prescott as others around the NFL sent prayers.

“I can’t imagine him recovering from that, that’s just as nasty as it gets,” Smith said on a video uploaded to social media.

Prescott can’t help but burst into tears. (Getty)

“You see guys on their knees already praying for him.

“My heart goes out to him, I’m wishing him nothing but the best.

“That’s what I was talking about when I wanted him to get his money — that long-term deal that somehow could have been worked out.

“Time and time and time again he’s called upon to prove himself even though he had been proving himself years ago.

“He got his money for this season, but what about his future? This is exactly what I feared.”

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman tweeted: “Devastated for @dak — one of the truly great people in the NFL.”

Former teammate Dez Bryant urged the team to”take care of Dak if he can’t play again”.

The star has had a tough time of late, speaking of experiencing anxiety and depression after his brother committed suicide earlier this year.