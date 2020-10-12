CyntrX, Idealease Embrace On Command® Connection

Article content continued

“We are excited to announce this new partnership with CyntrX,” said Brian Mulshine, director, Customer Experience, Navistar. “It enables Navistar to create even greater value for customers by enabling seamless access to our industry-leading remote diagnostics solutions and CyntrX’s powerful fleet management and compliance solutions through one factory-installed device.”

About Idealease

Idealease has served the transportation industry since 1982. With over 400 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Idealease ranks as one of North America’s largest full service transportation companies. The Idealease fleet numbers over 45,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Idealease is uniquely qualified to service fleets of all sizes. Our locations throughout North America play active roles in the development and support of their local communities and customers. In addition, Idealease National Accounts coordinate and manage the service of some of North America’s largest private fleets.

Providing a safe, cost-effective and efficient alternative to commercial truck ownership, Idealease possesses the industry expertise to seamlessly transition businesses from truck ownership to full service leasing. For more information, visit idealease.com.

About CyntrX

Founded in 2004, CyntrX delivers intuitive, simple, and easy-to-use fleet tracking solutions for the truck leasing and rental industry, and integrated business systems that support service, rental and leasing operations. As a full-service telematics provider, CyntrX operates on standard wireless networks, desktops and mobile browsers. For more information, visit www.cyntrx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005830/en/

Contacts

Jim Williams

[email protected]

281-907-2696

#distro