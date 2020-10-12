Cowboys VP Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott is ‘our future’

Prescott and the Cowboys couldn’t come to terms on a long-term contract this past spring and early summer before the team placed him under the franchise tag for the 2020 season. He can enter unrestricted free agency when the next NFL year opens unless Dallas signs him or again uses the franchise tag to retain his services.

Prescott went down with a horrific right ankle compound fracture and dislocation that will have him sidelined between four and six months, according to Monday reports. Former Cincinnati Bengals starting QB Andy Dalton replaced Prescott and completed 9-of-11 passes for 111 yards in Dallas’ comeback win over Big Blue.

Ahead of a “Monday Night Football” contest between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards (1,856), completions (151), attempts (222) and passing yards per game (371.2). He tallied touchdown throws and four interceptions before his season prematurely ended.

Dalton will start for the Cowboys for next Monday’s game versus the Arizona Cardinals.