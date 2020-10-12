Covid outbreak at Bathgate Royal Mail delivery office after 10 staff test positive

Ten staff at a Royal Mail Delivery Office in West Lothian have tested positive for coronavirus, bosses have confirmed.

The postal workers at the Bathgate sorting hub are now self-isolating at home after receiving their positive test results.

The building on Inchmuir Road has been deep cleaned and remains open as normal.

But some local residents reported slight disruption to their mail delivery after receiving their post on a Sunday following the outbreak.

The latest confirmed cases comes after one Royal Mail postie tested positive for Covid-19 at a Fife delivery office in September.

Three fellow workers at the Dunfermline office on Woodmill Street were told to self-isolate after having come into contact with the colleague who tested positive.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “Royal Mail takes the health and safety of its colleagues, its customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously.

“Ten of our colleagues recently tested positive for coronavirus at the Bathgate Delivery Office.

“They are now recuperating at home and we wish them a speedy recovery. We have carried out an intensive clean of the building.

“We are currently processing mail as normal at our Bathgate office. The office is open as normal.”