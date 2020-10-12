CONFIRMED | Steve Komphela joins Mamelodi Sundowns as senior coach

Steve Komphela has confirmed that he has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 53-year-old will work as a “senior coach” alongside joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

Komphela says he hopes to “contribute to the growth and success of Mamelodi Sundowns”.

After shockingly announcing his departure from Premiership side Golden Arrows, Steve Komphela confirmed that he has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 53-year-old signed as a senior coach at Masandawana and will work alongside joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena after former mentor Pitso Mosimane resigned and joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“I have been given an exciting opportunity to join Mamelodi Sundowns as senior coach and to work with its joint head coaches, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena,” the 53-year-old said in a statement released on Monday morning.

“I look forward to this exciting challenge and hope to contribute to the growth and success of Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa and on the African continent.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor further added that he was grateful towards Arrows chairperson Mato Madlala.

Komphela had joined the KwaZulu-Natal side in December 2018.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the chairperson of Lamontville Golden Arrows, Mato Madlala and to Golden Arrows FC for their support and encouragement to me whilst I was head coach of Golden Arrows,” Komphela said.

“Mato Madlala and Golden Arrows contributed to my development and growth in football and I will forever be grateful to her and Golden Arrows.”

– Compiled by staff