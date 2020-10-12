Colin Farrell Looks Totally Different as Penguin While Filming Funeral Scene

WENN

Robert Pattison is also spotted back on the set after he was cleared to return following his COVID-19 positive test result, while Zoe Kravitz dresses up as a chic mourner.

Colin Farrell is completely unrecognizable under his Penguin disguise. The actor has been spotted on the set of “The Batman” and he was barely recognizable in his makeup and costume to portray the Batman villain a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot.

Farrell was seen during the filming of a funeral scene in Liverpool, England on Monday, October 12. He donned a button-up shirt with dark tie and a Mafia-style gray leather coat. He seemed to pile on the pounds or wear a fat suit for the role, but it’s his face scars, wrinkles and receding hairline that totally changed his appearance.

He was joined by lead actor Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz during the filming that day. The Batman a.k.a. Bruce Wayne depicter bundled up in a long coat. He also wore a white shirt with a dark tie and a suit. His expression was all gloomy while ascending the stairs and a closer look at his face showed that he sported what looked like fake bruise on his cheek below one of his eyes.

Kravitz, who plays Catwoman a.k.a. Selina Kyle, stood out among the mourners in her glamorous style. She looked chic in a shiny black trench coat, matching bow headpiece, edgy fishnets and lace-up knee-high boots.

The filming on “The Batman” resumed last month after it was put on pause again because Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19 in early September, just three days after they began filming at Leavesden Studios. The filming crew had to enter a two-week quarantine before filming resumed on September 17, and the British actor was cleared to return.

Due to the production delays, Warner Bros. announced earlier this month that the release date for the movie has been pushed back five months from October 1, 2021 to March 4, 2022. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” remake is now taking over the old date of “The Batman”.

“The Batman” is directed by Matt Reeves and also starring Paul Dano as Batman’s villain The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright who is said to play James Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard who is cast in a mystery role. The movie will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne than he was in previous movies.