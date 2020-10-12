CloudBlue Empowers Mid-Market Companies

Article content continued

Wintech Solutionsspecializes in helping businesses modernize their infrastructure with a full range of cloud computing solutions, including a massive resell of Microsoft cloud security solutions and Modern Workplace. CloudBlue will provide the tools Wintech Solutions needs to automate at scale, streamline its product management as well as usage and billing initiatives, and expand its indirect channel reach.

Xband Enterprises, Inc.is a leading ISV in the cyber security space offering an edge to edge Enterprise Security Platform offering cyber defense, compliance and risk management, identity management solutions, and advanced networking security. Xband will use CloudBlue Connect to centralize, manage and grow their ecosystem of partners, products and streamline their fulfillment and provisioning operations. CloudBlue Connect will also enable them to gain access to more Cloud Services quickly, which will significantly boost revenue.

Rounding out the growing list of companies are Axelliant, Cira Apps, Datalytyks, Delta Trading Network, InstaSafe Technologies, Tricade and Zimyo.

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue provides a hyperscale platform with hypergrowth products and services that allows providers to launch and manage an omni-product, multi-tier and multi-channel marketplace. With CloudBlue, providers can access and capitalize on a hyperconnected ecosystem of 200+ top-selling vendors, 200+ leading brands and more than 80,000 partners globally. Many of the world’s best-known software and SaaS vendors, digital service providers, technology distributors, tech manufacturers, managed services providers and value-added resellers rely on CloudBlue’s leading CloudBlue Commerce and CloudBlue Connect platforms to automate, aggregate and sell both their own cloud services as well as those from third-party vendors. CloudBlue powers more than 200 of the world’s largest provider cloud marketplaces, which collectively represent more than 30 million enterprise cloud subscriptions. More at www.cloudblue.com.

