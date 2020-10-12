Chris Brown Unveils His New Girlfriend – Black & Asian . .. And THICK!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

has confirmed that Chris Brown has a new girlfriend – the beautiful IG model Gina Huynh. In the past, Gina has been romantically linked to Diddy, Drake, and Meek Mill.

Now she’s got Chris.

The father-of-two was spotted out on Thursday, as he enjoyed some adult time during a night out in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London with Gina Huynh.

The 31-year old star wore a colorful jacket with star patches, which he layered over a white t-shirt with faded purple ruched pants.

TWITTER SAYS TYRA BANKS IS NOW ‘FAT’ … DO YOU AGREE??

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR