China's biggest game-streaming platforms Huya and DouYu agree to merge, creating a combined company with 300M+ MAUs, representing ~80% of the Chinese market (Patrick Frater/Variety)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Patrick Frater / Variety:

China’s biggest game-streaming platforms Huya and DouYu agree to merge, creating a combined company with 300M+ MAUs, representing ~80% of the Chinese market  —  China’s two largest games live streaming companies Huya and DouYu, both of which have U.S. share listings, are to merge.

