China's biggest game-streaming platforms Huya and DouYu agree to merge, creating a combined company with 300M+ MAUs, representing ~80% of the Chinese market (Patrick Frater/Variety)

Patrick Frater / Variety:
China’s biggest game-streaming platforms Huya and DouYu agree to merge, creating a combined company with 300M+ MAUs, representing ~80% of the Chinese market — China’s two largest games live streaming companies Huya and DouYu, both of which have U.S. share listings, are to merge.
