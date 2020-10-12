China to test 9 million people as cluster detected in city of Qingdao

Mass testing has already been carried out at the Qingdao Chest Hospital, which has been placed on lockdown, with 114,862 people, staff and patients, having tested negative as of Monday.

Those responses have been successful in keeping China’s overall infection rate low since the country’s initial outbreak was suppressed in March. That has enabled life to return to relative normality, with more than 600 million tourists travelling this month for Golden Week, a national holiday around the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The cluster in Qingdao, a city on the eastern coast home to numerous beaches and popular with tourists, will raise fears of a potential spike in cases related to the holiday.

Authorities in the port city said the specific source of infection was still under investigation.