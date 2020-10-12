Charlie Morton to start Game 2 of ALCS for Rays

The Rays will turn to right-hander Charlie Morton to start Monday afternoon’s ALCS Game 2 against the Astros, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com. Manager Kevin Cash indicated earlier Sunday (via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times) that this would be the likely course of action, but Tampa Bay held off on making the announcement official until speaking with Morton before Sunday night’s game. The veteran was forced to warm up in the bullpen during Friday’s ALDS Game 5 against the Yankees; nevertheless, reliever Diego Castillo locked down a 2-1 victory without necessitating Blake Snell or Morton come into the game.

Morton getting the ball on Monday hardly comes as a surprise. Snell will start Sunday night, while fellow high-end starter Tyler Glasnow started on Friday. Morton, 36, posted a 4.74 ERA in 38 innings this season. He was plagued by a .355 opponents’ BABIP, however, but his strikeout (24.7%) and walk (5.9%) rates remained strong.

Morton will be a challenging task for a Houston lineup quite familiar with him. The veteran pitched for the Astros from 2017-18, famously slamming the door out of the bullpen in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. The Astros will counter with Lance McCullers Jr., who actually started that Fall Classic clincher against the Dodgers.