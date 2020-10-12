Charli And Dixie D’Amelio 2 Chix Podcast Recap

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 28 minutes ago. Posted 29 minutes ago

2 chix, 132 million TikTok followers, and 1 podcast giving you all the tea on their life as the world’s most famous teens.

TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio (AKA the most famous teens on the Internet) just launched their new podcast 2 Chix.

And I listened to it so you don’t have to. Here’s what I found out…

1. You can expect appearances from their famous friends on the podcast.


Dixie D’Amelio / Via youtube.com

The sisters want to bring in “some of our friends, some of our enemies, some people we look up to. Exiting people. Lots of surprises!” They may even allow their parents to be guests, if they’re lucky.

2. Charli has never ordered her custom drink at Dunkin Donuts.

3. They want fans to be totally involved in the podcast.


Charli D’Amelio / Via youtube.com

“We would like to interact with everyone listening and we are going to be answering some of your questions. Maybe even talking directly to people listening right now,” Charli explained.

4. Noah Beck almost didn’t star in Dixie’s “Be Happy (Remix)” music video.

View this video on YouTube


Dixie D’Amelio / Via youtu.be

After some prying, Dixie admitted that her boyfriend Noah wasn’t originally one of the options to play her love interest in the music video.

“Okay, well, I’m a very awkward person, and I had to this scene, like up close and personal to a boy. I picked him because…I just thought it would be easier than some random boy, because I definitely would not be able to do that. It was fun. I’m glad I did it with him.”

5. They want people to know them on a deeper level.


Seventeen / Via youtube.com

Charli and Dixie want to get deep into the things they don’t usually speak about. They’re ready to share their personal thoughts and opinions on important topics affecting the world right now.

“The things you guys feel every day, we feel it as well and I think we maybe don’t show that enough,” Charli admitted.

6. Charli got a personal dance lesson from Jennifer Lopez while filming her cameo for the “Pa Ti” music video!


Charli D’Amelio / Via youtube.com

Charli revealed that she had to learn her whole “Pa Ti” routine from a single full speed video of Jennifer Lopez performing the dance – no easy feat even for a seasoned dancer!

Thankfully, JLo stepped in with an impromptu dance lesson via FaceTime, right in the middle of the shoot!

7. Lil Huddy introduced Dixie to BTS and K-pop.


Dixie D’Amelio / Via youtube.com

Before starting her social media career, Dixie says she didn’t know a whole lot about K-pop and it was Lil Huddy who filled her in! Now, she loves BTS.

8. The most difficult part of social media is dealing with the trolls.


Dixie D’Amelio / Via youtube.com

Since skyrocketing to fame, Charli and Dixie have dealt with their fair share of haters. While Dixie says she’s mastered letting it roll off her back, Charli struggles a little bit more.

“It’s difficult. Sometimes people say things so much that even if you know it’s not true, you start to believe it…sometimes they take it too far but they think it’s okay because they’re a troll account but it’s really hurtful. We see it,” Charli confessed.

They may have even thrown a little shade towards people who preach kindness on social media but also leave them rude comments.

9. They really care about their fans.


Famous Birthdays / Via youtube.com

The sisters are constantly thinking of their followers and want to make sure they are happy and healthy.

“Make sure you guys are taking care of yourselves. Both your mental and physical health. If you need help, please reach out to my Twitter. I have lots of links to places where you can get help. Just makes sure to put yourself first until you’re at a place where you can help others!”

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR