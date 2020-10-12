Charli And Dixie D’Amelio 2 Chix Podcast Recap



Dixie D’Amelio / Via youtu.be



After some prying, Dixie admitted that her boyfriend Noah wasn’t originally one of the options to play her love interest in the music video.

“Okay, well, I’m a very awkward person, and I had to this scene, like up close and personal to a boy. I picked him because…I just thought it would be easier than some random boy, because I definitely would not be able to do that. It was fun. I’m glad I did it with him.”