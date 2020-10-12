CFTC chairman admits regulation must keep up with innovation By Cointelegraph

CFTC chairman admits regulation must keep up with innovation
Speaking at the digital LA Blockchain Summit, Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman, Heath Tarbert, said U.S. regulation lags behind crypto and blockchain.
“I would be the first to agree with you that innovation is unlikely to come from the government,” Tarbert told interviewer Anthony Pompliano on Oct. 7 as part of an event segment on the role of digital securities in the derivatives market. Tarbert explained that the private sector often leads innovation, with regulators’ carrying the job of overseeing such advances. He added:
