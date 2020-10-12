Cardi TAKES OFFSET BACK – After He Buys Her $500K Rolls Royce!!

Cardi B and Offset are back together, has confirmed. The two were spotted celebrating Cardi’s birthday last night in Las Vegas, and the two were holding hands and kissing.

What caused Cardi to change her mind, and reconcile with her husband Offset – whom she filed to divorce last month?

A new $500,000 Rolls Royce truck.

Look:

On Friday, the “I Like It” rapper posted a video to Instagram revealing the splashy gift she received ahead of her 28th birthday: a bright pink billboard, which she was gifted on behalf of daughter Kulture Kiari, 2, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset.

The billboard reads “Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture” and includes a picture of the mother-daughter duo both wearing pink outfits with matching sunglasses and purses. The sign was also complete with a pink gift bow that stretched across the side.

In the background of the clip, Cardi can be heard gushing over the present, exclaiming, “Oh my goodness, oh my God.”

“Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it,” she captioned the video, leading many fans to guess that the billboard was a gift from Offset.

Cardi B is a rapper, songwriter, television personality, and actress.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the most influential female rappers of all time, Cardi B is known for her aggressive flow and candid lyrics, which have received widespread media coverage.

CARDI B: ALL DOMINICANS ARE RACIST – IS THIS TRUE??

She is the highest certified female rapper of all time on the RIAA’s Top Artists (Digital Singles) ranking, also appearing among the ten highest-certified female artists and having the top certified song by a female rap artist. She is the only female rapper with multiple billion-streamers on Spotify.

Her accolades include a Grammy Award, seven Billboard Music Awards, five Guinness World Records, four American Music Awards, eleven BET Hip Hop Awards and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards. In 2018, Time included her on their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.