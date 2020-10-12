Cardi TAKES OFFSET BACK – After He Buys Her $500K Rolls Royce!!

Cardi B and Offset are back together, has confirmed. The two were spotted celebrating Cardi’s birthday last night in Las Vegas, and the two were holding hands and kissing.

What caused Cardi to change her mind, and reconcile with her husband Offset – whom she filed to divorce last month?

A new $500,000 Rolls Royce truck.

Look:

On Friday, the “I Like It” rapper posted a video to Instagram revealing the splashy gift she received ahead of her 28th birthday: a bright pink billboard, which she was gifted on behalf of daughter Kulture Kiari, 2, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset.

