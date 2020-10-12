Cardi B Facing Backlash for Not Wearing Face Mask During Wild Birthday Party in Vegas

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker comes under fire for ignoring social distancing and ditching face mask when celebrating her 28th birthday with friends in the Sin City.

Cardi B has been labelled “irresponsible” after marking her 28th birthday with numerous mask-free celebrations in Las Vegas.

The “WAP” star went all out to celebrate her big day, with a party in Sin City alongside a huge amount of celebrity friends. In one picture from the party on Saturday night (10Oct20), shared on Instagram, Cardi was seen laying on the floor after apparently throwing herself down face-first. And while the people in the image were doing their best to get a snap of the birthday girl, Cardi’s followers were quick to point out that just one of the 32 people was wearing a mask – despite the social distancing guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

<br />

“Happy Birthday and whatever but what about the pandemic?” one wrote while another added, “Not a mask in sight,” and a third added, “That’s so irresponsible y’all forget we are in a worldwide pandemic.”

Despite the backlash, Cardi continued her celebrations on Sunday night, when she appeared to be in a packed out strip club, with the majority of people there once again not wearing masks.

One clip showed a waiter wearing a mask as he unveiled a smoking cocktail for the birthday girl, but all the partygoers were mask-free, as well as all the strippers – most of whom wore little more than skimpy underwear as they twerked for the camera.

While Cardi has yet to comment on the controversy, rules in Vegas state that bars, wineries and taverns have to operate at 50 per cent capacity to ensure that they are following Covid-19 guidelines.