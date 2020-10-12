Cardi B Allegedly Fakes Her Age to Be Younger, Might Be Pregnant in 2011

WENN/Avalon

According to tweets supposedly posted by her sister Hennessey, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker, who turned 28 years old on October 11, is actually already in her 30s.

Cardi B may be lying about her age all this time. The Bronx femcee, who has just celebrated her 28th birthday, is allegedly faking her age so that people think she’s several years younger than she actually is.

This speculation arises as some old tweets, which are believed to have originated from Cardi’s sister Hennessey’s Twitter account, have surfaced online. In one tweed dated from 2011, Hennessey suggested that her elder sister was 23 on Christmas 2011.

“Omg bacardi woke me up . Lol your 23 and your ezcited for christmas ? Really ?” the said tweet read. If the tweet is legit, then Cardi would be 32 years old now.

The same account, which posted a bunch of pictures of Cardi with her sister Hennessey, also claimed that the “WAP” raptress was pregnant back in 2012. “awe ima be a auntie,” so the poster wrote in January of that year. When someone asked if she meant her sister “bacardi ?” was the one pregnant, “Hennessey” answered, “yeaaaa.”

Cardi welcomed a daughter named Kulture, her first child with Offset, in 2018. She never mentioned about being pregnant prior to expecting her child with her now-estranged husband.

The old tweets surfaced online as Cardi turned 28 on Sunday, October 11. The mother of one, who filed for divorce from Offset last month, sparked a reconciliation rumor with the Migos member with their PDA-packed interactions at the bash in Las Vegas.

Cardi kissed Offset after he presented her with a brand new Rolls-Royce, featuring their daughter’s name, Kulture, embroidered on the seats, as her birthday gift. She’s also seen giving Offset a raunchy lap dance in a club.

Posting a birthday tribute to his estranged wife, Offset gushed in a caption of a photo showing him shirtless with scantily-clad Cardi, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!!” He continued praising her, “over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f**king balling I’m lucky.”