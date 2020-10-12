Candiace Dillard Pressing Charges Against Monique Samuels Following Brutal Brawl

Instagram

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” continues to show the aftermath of Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard‘s brutal physical altercation. In a preview for next week’s episode of the show, Candiace is revealed to be pressing charges against her co-star as she wanted her to face consequences for her actions.

During a party hosted in Dr. Wendy Osefo‘s daughter Kamrynn’s honor, she tells the other ladies, “Oh my God! Monique was charged with second-degree assault.” Robyn Dixon then asks, “Is the goal for her to go to jail?” to which Candiace says, “Yeah!” She went on adding, “I want this prosecuted to the full extent.”

Karen Huger later admits to Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby that she advised Candiace to press charges. “I said I would look into what she could do legally,” Karen shares to them while on a trip to her hometown in Virginia.

Meanwhile, Monique appears to be wanting to fix things with Candiace after the brawl. In the Sunday, October 11 episode of the show, she expressed to Pastor Chad and his wife Darice, “This entire situation has turned my life upside down. … I need to understand how I allowed someone to push me outside my normal behavior.”

Pastor Chad then responded, “You need to be honest with what’s going on in your own heart. That may be hard for you because you’re used to controlling and orchestrating, but it’s you trying to protect everything, because you had to protect everything as a child through young adulthood.”

He went on saying, “When I met you, you were a fighter because of the bullying you went through growing up and when you met Chris, you had to prove yourself over and over again. You’ve been in survival mode since a kid,” he says, adding that the fight with Candiace may have been a result of so many feelings Monique had bottled up.”

Monique broke down to tears, saying that she’s tired of people “nitpicking” every single thing she does. “I’m tired of constantly trying to have to prove myself when I know my self worth,” she explained. To that, Pastor Chad replied, “You have to ask yourself a question … why was that such a trigger? In your own mind, you are ideal, but around this group of women – they are not impressed with your own perfection and that causes you disdain. It’s something you need to reconcile inside of you.”

Showing remorse, Monique responded, “What you’re saying is right. There was a lot of pressure building up inside me that had nothing to do with her. She didn’t deserve that.”