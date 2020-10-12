Canadiens sign Toffoli to four-year, $17 million deal By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks

The Montreal Canadiens signed free-agent forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year, $17 million contract, the team announced Monday.

The contract carries an average annual value of $4.25 million. It will keep him with the Canadiens through the 2023-24 season.

Toffoli, 28, played 68 games with the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings in 2019-20. He tallied 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in the regular season and added two goals and two assists in seven playoff games for the Canucks.

Toffoli, who helped Los Angeles win the Stanley Cup in 2014, has 300 points (145 goals, 155 assists) in 525 regular-season games with the Canucks and Kings. In 54 playoff games, he has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists).

The Kings selected him in the second round (No. 47 overall pick) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR