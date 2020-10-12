Can Dr. Cat Deliver the Makeover This Dr. 90210 Patient Wants?

A mommy makeover.

As new patient Ashley puts it in this sneak peek clip of tonight’s all-new Dr. 90210, “I’m done with the baby making process.” Now, she’s ready for a new and improved body—and hopefully Dr. Cat Begovic will be the one to give it to her.

In the above preview, the two meet for a consultation, and Ashley explains that after doing some research, she’s considering getting a “BBL.”

According to Dr. Cat, “BBL” stands for “Brazilian Butt Lift” and “involves taking fat from one part of the body and putting it into the butt to make it full and round.”

Ashley expresses that she’s specifically interested in adding “a little projection” to her butt, “so it would kind of just sit up and just look natural.”

Lucky for her, Dr. Cat seems confident she could deliver the results Ashley wants.

“I would probably start filling from the side, and just use whatever fat we can get from the sides and the lower part of your lower back,” she tells her patient. “And then just fill it with as much as I can for the projection.”