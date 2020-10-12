California officials clash with state Republican Party over ballot drop boxes By

LOS ANGELES () – California officials said on Monday they are sending cease-and-desist orders to state Republican leaders demanding removal of “unofficial, unauthorized” ballot collection boxes placed by the party in at least three counties in violation of state election law.
A spokesman for the California Republican Party, Hector Barajas, acknowledged that the party had set up an unspecified number of its own ballot drop-off boxes and insisted it was legal to do so. “We’re not going to stop this program,” he said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.