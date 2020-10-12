Bubble wrap: What we learned from the 2020 NBA playoffs

© Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Settle down there, Danuel House!! When the bubble concept was originally released to the public, one of the more humorous plot lines was identifying which player(s) would blow off the bubble rules and try to sneak girls in or try to sneak out of the bubble. As it turns out, NBA players, for the most part, are more mature than we give them credit for. Despite being essentially locked inside a bubble with almost all men, the league only had a couple of bubble gaffes – most of which happened in the first couple of days. Kings forward Richaun Holmes accidentally left the bubble to pick up a food order and Rockets forward Bruno “two years away from being two years away” Caboclo inadvertently left his room during the league’s initial mandatory quarantine. Both had to quarantine for an additional eight days before rejoining their respective teams. Besides that, the only other real issues were players like Lakers center Dwight Howard and Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. making bizarre anti-vaccination statements. Oh, and the time the aforementioned House apparently snuck a room service worker back onto campus for a night. He and the Rockets paid a hefty price as he had to leave the Bubble and miss Games 3 through 5 of Houston’s second round loss to the Lakers.