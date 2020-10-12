BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BNB, LINK, DOT, ADA, LTC, CRO By Cointelegraph

While these monetary and fiscal stimulus measures have been proven to boost stock market returns in the short-term, they also add to the massive debt burden facing the U.S. Printing more money from thin air cannot be a permanent solution to every problem and at some point the chickens will come home to roost.

U.S. equity markets are nearing all-time highs on the hopes that Democrats and Republican will break their current stalemate and strike a deal to release another round of stimulus for American citizens and the small businesses they operate.

