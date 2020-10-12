Bobby Bones Feels ‘Luckiest’ After Being Engaged to Girlfriend Caitlin Parker

Instagram

Congratulations are in order to Bobby Bones and now-fiancee Caitlyn Parker. The “Dancing with the Stars” winner has shared on his Instagram account that he popped the question to his girlfriend, Caitlin Parker, in a romantic backyard proposal and she said yes.

“I am the luckiest,” Bobby opened his message on the Sunday, October 11 post on the photo sharing platform. Alongside a slew of photos of the memorable moment, the TV and radio personality added, “I waited so long for the right one. And it payed off. Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard.”

He detailed that “after she said yes, our song ‘nothing left to lose’ by Mat Kearney was playing outside” with the singer actually performing the song only for the happy couple. “She said it was at Mat’s concert during this song that she knew I was the one for her. So lucky he played it again for only us tonight. I’m so happy I get marry to love of my life,” he added.

Caitlyn also shared her feelings following the backyard proposal on her own page. “I get to marry the best man I’ve ever known. Bobby surprised me with the most amazing proposal in the barn in our back yard which was immediately followed by a live performance of @matkearney singing our song. I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy. – the future Caitlin Estell,” so she wrote.

Friends and fans showered them with congratulatory messages in the comment section. “I am so so so thrilled for y’all. What a dream. Sending so much love,” one of his followers wrote. “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Sasha Farber chimed in, “Yesssss congratulations man!!!!!”

Fellow media personality Lauren Petrowski also commented, “Just so happy for you!! And it’s our wedding anniversary so a great day. And this proposal! Ahhhhhhhh!!” Meanwhile, a fan added, “I KNEW IT WAS COMING! I left work Friday after listening to the show that morning thinking Bobby sounded different today!”

Bobby and Caitlyn have been self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Back in May, Bobby and Caitlyn had an at-home graduation ceremony for her. She earned Master’s degree this year.

Sharing a picture of himself and his lover wearing caps and gowns, Bobby wrote at the time, “Since she didn’t get her graduation for getting her masters degree, I threw [Parker] surprise graduation. With a speech. Diploma, music, Gowns, etc. I’m so proud of her!”