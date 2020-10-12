Bly Manor’s T’Nia Miller Was Shocked By That Twist

Speaking of episode five, it’s that one in particular that has left some fans reeling. As viewers learned after a series of flashbacks, time hops and the repetition of the same scenes with slightly different events, Mrs. Grose is a ghost—and she’s experiencing Bly Manor as a dead person. For Miller, that was a wild revelation after reading the script.

“When I read episode five I was like, ‘Oh, s–t! She’s a ghost! Damn. How do I play a ghost? I’m not sure how I do that,” she says. “That was a twist for me. I didn’t see it coming.” Miller adds that realizing Hannah’s journey was not “everything it seems to be” was the most surprising part of the Bly Manor experience.

We’d totally agree, except for, well, that epic series finale.