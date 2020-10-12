Black Man SHOOTS White Nerd In Vegas … Claims SELF DEFENSE! (Graphic)

A Black man is wanted for questioning, in connection with a shooting on the Las Vegas strip, outside of Planet Hollywood, has learned.

The incident happened last night, and according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department the shooting victim was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The shooter, who police are calling a “suspect,” has not yet been caught and is believed to have run northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard.

But is the shooter really a suspect, or a victim??

One witness posted a video to Twitter which appears to show an argument leading up to the shooting.

In the video, which linked to below, the apparent shooter is walking away with his hand inside a backpack as someone taunts and yells at him.

Another man runs up behind the shooter and appears to swing a punch before a gunshot is heard. The shooter runs as the man drops to the floor.

At first glimpse, it appears to be a case of self defense.