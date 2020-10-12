Bipasha Basu creates a healthy dessert to satisfy her sweet tooth

Bipasha Basu has been pretty active through the lockdown on social media. The actress, like many of us, has got pretty experimental in the kitchen during the lockdown. She also has been sharing pictures and videos of her creations in the kitchen.

Yesterday, the actress decided to satisfy her sweet tooth while making sure she does not sacrifice her diet routine. The actress shared a picture of a healthy dessert she created for herself and husband Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha whipped up some healthy oatmeal pancakes that was topped off with a generous amount of peanut butter, blueberry compost and some nuts. The actress also had some sliced bananas to go along with the delicious dessert. Take a look at her lovely creation below.

Looks like Bipasha has truly taken her cooking game to another level during the lockdown.