Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon Split After Quarantining Separately

The former ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star and the real estate developer, who had been dating for two years, reportedly quietly called it quits a few weeks ago.

Bethenny Frankel may be back on the market. The television personality and her boyfriend Paul Bernon have reportedly broken up after two years together. Both Us Weekly and Page Six report that the pair quietly split “a couple weeks ago.”

“They broke up a couple of weeks [ago], and are saying it’s because of distance, but you know Bethenny,” a source tells Page Six. Neither Bethenny herself nor her rep has responded to the split rumors.

Bethenny and Paul, who is a real estate developer, were first spotted packing on PDA in Boston in October 2018, two months after her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields died in August of that year. In 2019, the duo hinted that their romance took a serious turn as they went house hunting together.

They were reportedly exploring homes in Massachusetts and Connecticut, but they weren’t limiting themselves to those states. “They live together in the Back Bay area [in Boston] now,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “She has been spending a lot more time up there. They are house-hunting in the New England area.”

However, the pair seemed to be separated most of the time during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bethenny living in New York with her 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, and Paul quarantining in Boston. Sharing the silver lining of the situation, the 49-year-old entrepreneur said, “You’re closer to the people that you can’t be with [because] you’re feeling like you want to talk to them and FaceTime them and you miss them.”

She continued, “So we are closer than ever, but I want to go there. It’s just we’re both sort of panicked. If I go and I can’t leave and it’s not rational because I’m sure I’d be able to leave, but you want to just feel in your safe place at the moment.”

They reunited in the summer as she revealed how she spent the holiday season paddle-boarding and cooking with Bryn and “surfing and nesting” with Paul. “He’s very solid, very together, very caring. We’re both sort of chill, believe it or not,” she said of her boyfriend and their relationship last month.

The breakup news comes weeks after Bethenny revealed that she’s still legally married to her estranged husband Jason Hoppy, after they separated in 2012 and she filed for divorce in January 2013. The ex spouses share a daughter, Bryn.