Best Ashok Kumar Movies | Filmfare.com

Ashok Kumar is often called our first superstar. He was known for his dapper good looks and stylish dialogue delivery much before such things became a norm in our industry. Ashok played the hero from the 1930s to ’60s and had the masses rooting for his charm throughout. He was a natural actor who learnt the nuances of acting on the job and made every scene count. He could always be counted to give a memorable performance in each of his outings. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, we bring out a list of some of his best movies down the ages.

Achhut Kanya (1936)

Director: Franz Osten

Cast: Devika Rani, Ashok Kumar

Interestingly, Ashok Kumar was cast in the film because the original actor tried to elope with the producer’s wife (Devika Rani, who decided to come back). Kumar played a Brahmin’s son in love with an untouchable girl played by Devika Rani. Director Franz Osten didn’t shirk away from depicting the truth of the situation and the film is remembered for its intense mob scenes. It’s known for its musical score as well and its song, Main ban ki chidiya sung by the lead stars is still famous today. Incidentally, the music was given by Saraswati Devi, one of the pioneering women composers in our industry.

Kismet (1943)

Director: Gyan Mukherjee

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Mumtaz Shanti, Shah Nawaz, Mehmood

This can be termed as Bombay Talkies most successful film and earned for its protagonist Ashok Kumar the tag of the superstar. The die for the suave, urban hero has been cast and Ashok Kumar’s urban chic serves as a model even now. The film pioneered the lost and found formula. Also, the public accepted that leading characters can be grey-shaded as well. Ashok Kumar plays a loveable rogue who unknowingly plans a heist in his own house. He was separated from his parents as a child and doesn’t remember them. He drops behind a chain that he always wears during the botched robbery and that leads to him being reconciled with his parents. The film was way ahead of its time in the sense that it showed the heroines’ sister to be pregnant before marriage. The film is also known for its Nationalistic song, Door hato ae duniyawalon Hindustan hamara hai. The British thought lyricist Pradeep was writing anti-German and anti-Japanese slogans in the middle of World War but Indians got its true meaning. By the time the British realised it, it was too late. Another song, a duet between Ashok Kumar and Amirbai Karnataki, Dheere dheere, is also remembered till date. The Shammi Kapoor-Madhubala and Dharmendra starrer Boyfriend (1961) had almost the same plot.

Mahal (1949)

Director: Kamal Amrohi

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Madhubala

Kamal Amrohi’s classic is home to many firsts — it started off the trend for reincarnation thrillers, it turned the 16-year-old Madhubala into a superstar and made Lata Mangeshkar into a household name. Her haunting rendition of the Aayega aanewala is still popular even today and the envy of the singers as well. The terse cinematography by German cinematographer Josef Wirsching, emphasising shadows and closeups and reminiscent of German expressionist cinema added to the film’s appeal. The film was the biggest earner on the Indian box office that year and proved to be another feather in Ashok Kumar’s cap, who was also one of the producer’s of the film.

Sangram (1950)

Director: Gyan Mukherjee

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Nalini Jaywant

The film could be said to be the model for the Dilip Kumar-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shakti (1982). Ashok Kumar played a young man forced to become a criminal because he couldn’t come to terms with the straight-laced ways of his strict policeman father. The death scene between the father (Nawab) and son (Ashok) is memorable. It’s said the film faced criticism as the government felt it sent wrong signals to the society. Shashi Kapoor played the role of the young Ashok Kumar.

Bewafa (1952)

Director: ML Anand

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Nargis Raj Kapoor

Roopa (Nargis) is forced to work by her alcoholic uncle, who also mistreats her all the time. A neighbour living in her chawl, Raj (Raj Kapoor) once helps her out by giving her some money and they become friends. But her situation worsens day by day. She wants to commit suicide but is rescued by a wealthy painter Ashok (Ashok Kumar). Stunned by her beauty, he asks her to pose for him, paying her handsomely for that. The duo comes close and she comes to live in his mansion. Raj re-enters her life at this juncture. She hasn’t forgotten him and soon falls for him, making Ashok angry as he wanted to marry her. But Roopa seems to have eyes only for Raj. What she doesn’t know is that Raj has only befriended her again to get at Ashok’s wealth through her. Whether he’ll succeed in duping Roopa and Ashok both forms the crux of this film. Nargis and Ashok Kumar were in fine fettle and Raj Kapoor impressed with his impression of a low life whose only aim is to get rich by hook or crook

Parineeta (1953)

Director: Bimal Roy

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Meena Kumari, Manorama

Based on Saratchandra’s 1914 novel of the same name Parineeta takes you to a world where a glance was enough to convey a thousand words. Lalita (Meena Kumari) is an orphaned niece of an impoverished clerk named Gurucharan (Nazir Hussain). Shekhar (Ashok Kumar), is the son of their rich landlord neighbour. Lalita has always liked Shekhar. She likes to tend to his room, keeps his cupboard tidy and likes to keep his mom company. One day, on a moonlit night, the two even exchange garlands. For Lalita, that’s enough. She begins to think of herself as Shekhar’s wife. Gurucharan is indebted to Shekhar’s father, who is after their property. When a stranger Girin (Asit Baran) pays off the loan out of the goodness of his heart, it gets implied that Gurucharan has sold his daughter to Girin. To save Lalita’s reputation, she’s to be married off to Girin. An angry Shekhar too agrees to get married. This emotional storm gets weathered by some quick thinking on the part of Girin.

Howrah Bridge (1958)

Director: Shakti Samanta

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Madhubala, KN Singh, Om Prakash

Prem Kumar (Ashok Kumar) travels to Kolkata from Rangoon when he comes to know that his brother Madan (Chaman Puri) has been murdered on Howrah Bridge. Madan had stolen their family’s priceless heirloom, a jewelled dragon mask, and had run away to Kolkata to sell it. He meets Edna (Madhubala), a nightclub singer who agrees to help him get to the bottom of things. He gets acquainted with a motley group of smugglers, Joe (Dhumal), Chang (Madan Puri), and Pyarelal (K.N. Singh) and pretends to join them in order to get to know the truth. An eyewitness to the murder disappears and Prem has to not only use his wits but also his fists to make sure the culprits get caught and his dead brother gets justice. There was no mystery about the identity of the murderer per se as the audience had seen him since the beginning. The film is more famous today because of its songs like Mera naam chin chin chu, picturised on Helen, and Aaiye Meherbaan, picturised on Madhubala. Ashok Kumar was as suave as ever and Madhubala looked eternally ethereal. Shakti Samanta changed the story somewhat and turned it into Chinatown (1962).

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)

Director: Satyen Bose

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Madhubala, Kishore Kumar, Anoop Kumar

The laugh-a-riot film, starring real-life brothers Ashok, Anoop and Kishore had plot turns every five minutes and carried elements of musicals, suspense, romance as well as genuine slapstick. It was comic ribaldry at its best. The three brothers were spot on with their timing. Ashok played a former boxer who hates women and who is in the habit of boxing his brothers into submission. Kishore Kumar plays a smart-aleck Romeo who can talk his way into any girl’s heart and Anoop plays a shy, bumbling wannabe player who wants to be everything Kishore is. The gorgeous Madhubala stopped everyone in their tracks in the Ik ladki bheegi bhaagi si song. The films other hits were Babu samjho ishare, Haal kaisa hai janaab ka and the evergreen Paanch rupaiya baara aana.

Kanoon (1960)

Director: BR Chopra

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Nanda, Mehmood

At a time when songs had a large hand in deciding the fate of a film at the box office, BR Chopra took a bold step to make a song-less courtroom drama. Kailash (Rajendra Kumar) is a rising legal luminary and judge Badriprasad’s (Ashok Kumar) protege. He’s engaged to the judge’s daughter Meena (Nanda). His brother-in-law and friend Vijay (Mehmood) is in some financial tussle with a moneylender Dhaniram (Om Prakash). Kailash goes to the moneylender to sort things out and hides when he watches his father-in-law coming to meet Dhaniram. He’s horrified to see Dhaniram being stabbed by Badriprasad and runs away from there. When a small-time thief Kaalia (Nana Palsikar), is arrested by the police for the said murder, Kailash is duty-bound to defend him. He also, however, has to make sure that the truth never comes out. What happens next is an engrossing court drama with a nail-biting finish.

Bandini (1963)

Director: Bimal Roy

Cast: Nutan, Dharmendra, Ashok Kumar

Superlative performances by all three actors, Nutan, Dharmendra and of course Ashok Kumar, rescue the film from the depths of melodrama. The film belonged to Nutan but Ashok showed why he was a master of naturalist acting with his restrained portrayal of a troubled freedom fighter. Deven (Dharmendra) is a jail doctor who falls in love with one of the inmates, Kalyani (Nutan). Little by little, he comes to know of her story. Kalyani falls in love with a freedom fighter Bikash (Ashok Kumar) during the British Raj, who later leaves her in the village promising to come back. Bikash is already married and circumstances lead her to kill his wife and she’s jailed for the crime. Later, she has to choose between the benevolent doctor and a sick Bikash…

Gumrah (1963)

Director: B. R. Chopra

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Mala Sinha, Nirupa Roy, Shashikala

Ashok Kumar plays a wronged husband in this social melodrama. B R Chopra takes a harsher look at extra-marital affairs (brother Yash Chopra took the plot to another tangent in Silsila). Ashok had to do nothing but look debonair, stately and worldly-wise, something he could do with one of his hands tied behind his back. Meena (Mala Sinha), a young woman marries her recently-deceased sister’s husband Ashok (Ashok Kumar) in order to raise her sister’s children. In doing so she leaves behind her boyfriend Rajendra (Sunil Dutt) with whom she had been planning to get married. After some time, she meets him again, and this leads to her having an affair with him again.

Mamta (1966)

Director: Asit Sen

Cast: Suchitra Sen, Ashok Kumar, Dharmendra

Mamta was a heroine-oriented film. Suchitra Sen gave the performance of a lifetime in it. Ashok Kumar as her lover and then foster father (she had a double role) was an able foil to the hi-jinks histrionics displayed by the actress. Calm and sophisticated, he gave his role the gravitas it deserved. Mamta is a remake of the Bengali movie Uttar Falguni (1963), also starring Suchitra Sen. Devyani (Suchitra Sen) is in love with Monish but circumstances force her to marry a much older man. She has a miserable marriage and is forced to run away and become a courtesan. She leaves her daughter Suparna in care of her former lover and watches her grow up from afar.

Jewel Thief (1967)

Director: Vijay Anand

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Dev Anand, Vyjayanthimala, Tanuja, Anju Mahendru, Helen

The director had a yen for showmanship and in Jewel Thief gave India one of the best heist films. Fabulous locations, outlandish plots and outrageous women are all plot points of such films and Goldie provided them all. Tanuja doesn’t hesitate to shimmer in the song Raat akeli hai in a bid to seduce Dev Anand, Anju Mahendru has no issues ‘sharing’ Jewel Thief with other women. It also starred a rather libidinous hero, who doesn’t tone down the Casanova act despite having a soft spot for the heroine. SD Burman’s soft romantic tunes like Yeh dil na hota bechara, Aasman ke neeche, Dil pukaare continue to haunt as even now. Ashok Kumar played the suave villain, the mastermind, whose identity is revealed much earlier but we still like the cat-and-mouse game played between him and Dev Anand.

Aashirwad (1968)

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Sumita Sanyal

Jogi Thakur (Ashok Kumar) is a highly principled man. He leaves home when he finds out that his wife had ordered the houses of the poor be razed. He goes to Mumbai and makes a living doing odd jobs. He comes to like a little girl, who reminds him of his own daughter that he has left behind. Later, he returns back to his village and kills a man who was trying to rape a girl. He gives himself up to the police and is given a life sentence. He’s a model prisoner and soon wins everyone over at the prison. Some years later, he falls ill and is treated by the prison doctor (Sanjeev Kumar), who becomes his friend. He’s happy to learn that his daughter is to be married to the doctor but hides this fact when he comes to know his daughter hates criminals. He’s coincidentally released on the day of the wedding and wants to see her being wed. He joins the lines of beggars and thus sees her from afar. Later, he has a heart attack and seeing the commotion, both the doctor and his wife come to attend him and that’s how his daughter is able to see him for the last time before he passes away. Ashok Kumar was praised for his sublime acting and won both the National Award and the Filmfare Award for his performance.