Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5: 8 OMG Moments

The wind did not blow Hannah Ferrier’s way.

In the Aug. 17 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Bravo viewers watched as Captain Sandy Yawn fired longtime chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier after undeclared Valium and a CBD pen were found among her belongings by co-star Malia White.

While Hannah defended on Twitter that the Valium discovered was “prescribed” and the CBD product is “legal in Spain,” she told E! News that she “of course” regrets not disclosing the drugs.

“If I could do it all over again, I would’ve just declared them as soon as I came on board,” the Below Deck Med OG stated. “It was definitely not something that was intentional. I wasn’t trying to hide anything.”

In regard to Hannah’s firing, Captain Sandy explained in the episode, “This is Maritime law, it is called the No Tolerance Law, we have to be drug free…If I didn’t address this and something, god forbid, happened, I would be taken to jail, the boat would be incarcerated and I would lose my license. What she has done is illegal.”