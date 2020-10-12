B.o.B on Having Morgan Freeman Record His Song ‘Bombs Away’: It’s Insane

Instagram

Comparing the experience to collaborating with Andre 3000, the ‘Strange Clouds’ rapper says in an interview, ‘Getting the intro from Morgan Freeman is like getting a verse from Three Stacks.’

–

It’s been more than five years since B.o.B released his album “Strange Clouds”, but the star still has a lot of fond memories of it. Particularly, he just couldn’t forget the fact that Morgan Freeman was featured on the effort’s intro track “Bombs Away”.

In an interview with HipHopDX, B.o.B compared the experience to collaborating with Andre Benjamin a.k.a. Andre 3000, adding that the award-winning actor was in the middle of filming “The Dark Knight Rises” at the time. “Getting the intro from Morgan Freeman is like getting a verse from Three Stacks. Yo, and he was filming Batman at the time,” he said. “I was like, ‘Ain’t no way-‘ Do you understand? Bro… S**t is insane… phenomenal, bro.”

B.o.B went on recalling being told to write some dialogues before having Morgan narrate his track. “Just one day I got a [E-mail] ‘Just write something.’ So me and my former group member from Clinic got together and wrote some dialogue. I feel like we wrote way too many words, but still…,” he explained. “It’s just Morgan Freeman, so it don’t matter. He could say, ‘Roses are red/Violets are blue,’ whatever the f**k. But yeah, man, that was that moment, bro.”

Morgan Freeman was not the only big name being featured on the album. Besides the “Angel Has Fallen” star, the album also had the likes of Taylor Swift, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj lending their voice for some tracks off the effort. Released in May 2012, it received generally positive reviews from music critics and peaked at No. 5 on Billboard 200. As of now, it has been certified platinum after selling more than 1,000,000 units.

Meanwhile, its title track debuted at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with 197,000 digital copies, marking his best debut sales week for a single.