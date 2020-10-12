Aviary is a new Twitter client designed for iOS 14 with unique features

I once said here that Twitter is probably my favorite social network, and that’s still true. As I’m always looking for great apps to use, I recently discovered Aviary, which is a new Twitter client designed for iOS 14 with some unique features. Read on as I detail my experience with Aviary over the last few weeks.

What I really like about Aviary is that it really looks like a real iOS app, following Apple’s design guidelines. The app was designed for iOS 14, so it really looks like something extremely modern. In the iPhone app, you’ll find five different tabs that offer essential Twitter features: Feed, Mentions, Messages, Trending, and Profile.

There’s not much to talk about what you’ll find in each tab as it’s a Twitter app and if you’re already a Twitter user, you probably know what all this means. I’m here to talk about how Aviary lets you interact with all of this. My biggest complaint about the official Twitter app for iOS is that it doesn’t take advantage of many of the iOS features, which is something that third-party apps usually do.

With Aviary, users can have deep interactions with Haptic Touch. When you press a tweet, the app shows a menu with options to reply, retweet, quote, translate, share, and much more. There are also interactions with gestures, so you can swipe from left to right to quote or retweet, or swipe from right to left to like or reply a tweet — and you can even change the behavior of these gestures.

The tweet composer makes this app even more interesting, as it brings unique features that not even the official Twitter app offers. Besides the options to tweet a photo, video, or your location, Aviary features PencilKit integration. That means you can make a drawing within the app and tweet it right away.

If drawing is not enough, the app offers multiple faces using popular ASCII characters. It also has an advanced tweets filter that not only lets you block some words, but also tweets with media, retweet, quotes, and more. There’s even an option that easily generates an image of a specific tweet so you can share it anywhere instead of just sending the tweet URL.

iOS 14 users will find widgets that show the latest tweets from the timeline directly on their home screen, and iPad users will be pleased to know that the app is perfectly designed for the larger screens with a sidebar and columns.

If you’re serious about the experience of using Twitter on your iPhone or iPad, you should definitely try the Aviary app.

Aviary is available on the App Store for $3.99 as a one-time purchase. The app requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 and later to work.

