Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.49% By .com

.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.49% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 25.06% or 1.00 points to trade at 4.99 at the close. Meanwhile, Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:) added 8.88% or 0.30 points to end at 3.68 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.69% or 0.43 points to 7.99 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.74% or 0.060 points to trade at 0.985 at the close. Orica Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.24% or 0.540 points to end at 16.110 and Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.61% or 0.060 points to 2.240.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 746 to 500 and 361 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.62% to 21.419.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.39% or 7.50 to $1933.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 1.08% or 0.44 to hit $40.16 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 1.03% or 0.44 to trade at $42.41 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.19% to 0.7226, while AUD/JPY fell 0.02% to 76.22.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 93.112.