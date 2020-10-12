As the adoption of facial recognition soars in China, thanks in part to COVID-19, stolen biometric data is being sold online at alarmingly low prices (Xinmei Shen/South China Morning Post)

Xinmei Shen / South China Morning Post:
As the adoption of facial recognition soars in China, thanks in part to COVID-19, stolen biometric data is being sold online at alarmingly low prices — Residential neighbourhoods across China are adopting facial recognition, but people have few means of fighting back Incorrectly configured databases remains …
