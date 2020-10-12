Ari Lennox Makes Use of Secret SoundCloud Account to Unveil New Song ‘Cognac Eyes’

Instagram

According to her frequent collaborator Elite, he and the ‘Chocolate Pomegranate’ singer worked on the song the same weekend they created ‘Shea Butter Baby’ track, ‘Whipped Cream’.

–

Ari Lennox has a new song, but she doesn’t release it on all streaming platforms. On Monday, October 12, the R&B songstress announced that she has unleashed a song titled “Cognac Eyes” on a SoundCloud account that her label, Dreamville, is not aware of.

Making use of her Twitter account to tease the release of the song, Ari wrote, “So sorry fixing one thing in cognac eyes. It will be available in 20 minutes on my secret SoundCloud page that the label doesn’t know about.” She really kept her promise and updated her fans exactly twenty minutes later, saying, ” ‘Cognac Eyes’ available now on secret SoundCloud page.”

Produced by her frequent collaborator Elite, “Cognac Eyes” finds Ari singing about falling in love with someone whose eye color is similar to those of cognac. “Sike, I be your, for the night, as long as you arе stable/ When I’m on the freakin’ payroll for my cable/ Then we can be king and queen like a fable,” the singer rhymes.

<br />

Elite left a comment underneath the song that read, “what up secret soundcloud fam, glad you found this!!!! Lil fun fact me and ari made this the same weekend we made ‘Whipped Cream’ in Cary, NC !”

“Whipped Cream” is included on Ari’s debut studio album “Shea Butter Baby”. Released in May 2019, the album received generally positive reviews from music critics and debuted at No. 104 on Billboard 200 chart. It quickly moved up to No. 67 in the following though, as it peaked at No. 38 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Speaking of the effort in an interview, the “Chocolate Pomegranate” singer dished, “I’m singing about my first apartment, about liking broke n****s–if your soul is beautiful then who cares? I have this joint called ‘Static’ [where] I talk about my anxiety in a metaphorical way. Just a lot of sex, soul, romance and hip-hop.”