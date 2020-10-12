Angelica Ross Talks Traumatizing Claws Experience

“It was one of the hardest things for me to do.”
Angelica Ross guest-starred on the hit TNT series Claws in 2017. Unfortunately, it turned into an experience she’d rather forget.
In new interview with Self Magazine, Angelica opened up for the first time publicly about the “extremely traumatizing” incidents that occurred on set.
“The trauma I experienced on that set is a drastic difference from the support that I felt on the set of Pose. Someone referred to me as ‘he.'”
“I had a scene that was dropped on me. I knew the scene was coming and we had talked about it. I get to set and I’m now being asked to drop my underwear and wear a modesty garment.”
“It was one of the hardest things for me to do because I was pre-op. These garments aren’t made for trans people.”
Actors are typically made aware of nude scenes before shooting them, and have the option to agree or disagree with the terms. Angelica was not.
“Now, I’m asked to do something that should have had a nudity rider ahead of time, but it’s sprung on me. I did not receive a nudity rider in advance nor was there a general nudity rider to my knowledge.”
“There were so many things that happened on that set where I just did not feel affirmed. It’s this women-led show and yet the trans woman on the show is feeling shitty.”
But although her Claws experience was unsettling, Angelica said it taught her “a few valuable lessons.”
To learn more about Angelica, be sure to check out her full Self Magazine cover story.
