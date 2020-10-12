Angela Simmons GOES VIRAL – Posts Pic Of Her Son ‘Groping’ Her!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Angela Simmons is going viral this morning on social media, has learned. She posted a picture of her son with his hands between her legs and appearing to grope the reality star.

She posted the pic and said that her son was being “such a boy” by reaching between her legs. She thought the picture was cute but many of her fans saw it differently.

Here is the picture:

Here are the responses by fans, many of whom thought the photo was in poor taste:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR