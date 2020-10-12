Andy Cohen: Eboni K. Williams Is No Shrinking Violet

Bravo exec Andy Cohen is speaking out after it was announced last week that Eboni K. Williams is joining the cast of Real Housewives of New York — the show’s first-ever Balck housewife.

“She’s got a lot going on personally. She’s incredibly smart. She seems, from what I can tell, to be absolutely no shrinking violet whatsoever, which is exactly what we would need for someone stepping into that group of very dominating women,” Cohen said on John Hill’s SiriusXM show.

The show has been running for 12 seasons.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” Eboni said in a statement to Bravo. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

The move comes after Garcelle Beauvais made history this year by becoming the first Black housewife on Real Housewives of Beverly hills.