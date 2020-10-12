Andy Cohen: Eboni K. Williams Is No Shrinking Violet

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Bravo exec Andy Cohen is speaking out after it was announced last week that Eboni K. Williams is joining the cast of Real Housewives of New York — the show’s first-ever Balck housewife.

“She’s got a lot going on personally. She’s incredibly smart. She seems, from what I can tell, to be absolutely no shrinking violet whatsoever, which is exactly what we would need for someone stepping into that group of very dominating women,” Cohen said on John Hill’s SiriusXM show.

