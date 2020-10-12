Amitabh Bachchan requests Mumbaikars to remain calm during the power cut

The city of Mumbai went under a sudden power outage at 10AM today. This not only affected Maharashtra’s capital but also several cities in the state. The reason for this, as stated by the agencies, is due to a sudden failure of the power grid.

While most of Mumbai’s citizens got frustrated over the situation, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and encouraged people to remain calm. The actor shared a tweet that read, “T3688 – Entire City in power outage… somehow managing this message.. keep calm and all shall be well..” Take a look at his tweet below.

T 3688 – Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well ..

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday yesterday. The actor recently made his recovery from COVID – 19 and has begun work in full swing. The actor is currently shooting for his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.